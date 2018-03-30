BSF personnel patrolling at the International Border on the outskirts of Jammu. (PTI file image used for representational purpose only)

JAMMU: The BSF today said it apprehends a "limited confrontation" with Pakistan on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir in April, soon after the harvest season is over.

The BSF also said multiple infiltration bids by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) have been foiled in recent past.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir 633 times in the first two months of this year in which 10 security personnel and 12 civilians were killed, the Lok Sabha was informed recently.

Union Minister of State for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had said 432 incidents of ceasefire violation have taken place along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and 201 such incidents along the International Border this year till February.

"As I said, we anticipate that immediately after the crops are cut (harvesting) we may have a limited confrontation with Pakistan," BSF Director-General K K Sharma told reporters here today.

He said every year there has been limited engagement with Pakistan in April after crops are harvested.

"We wish that this should not happen (confrontation), but we have to be prepared," he said.

Sharma said the Jammu frontier and the western command are well prepared. The frontier is doing extremely well, he added.

Replying to a question on terror launch pads across the border, the BSF DG said, "We have been getting information regularly that there are training camps and launch pads across the border."

"Keeping that in mind, the BSF is taking measures so that any infiltration bid does not succeed," the BSF chief said, adding it is open secret that Pakistani Rangers and its army are helping them.

"They deny it at international fora. Such activity (infiltration) cannot take place without as active support of Pak Rangers and the Pak army," Sharma said.

He said there have been a number of infiltration attempts along the IB during the past three months.

"We have spotted a number of (militant) groups coming closer to the IB. We have always been alert and therefore, they have not succeeded and have gone back."