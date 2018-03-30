Internet suspended in Rajasthan ahead of Hanuman Jayanti
BUNDI: The Internet services (apart from broadband and leased lines) were suspended indefinitely on Thursday ahead of Hanuman Jayanti in order to avert clashes between the Hindu and Muslim communities.
The government went ahead with this after people from both the communities tweeted about bringing weapons during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.
Internet services, including bulk SMSes and social media platforms, including WhatsApp, have been suspended.
