BHOPAL: Government employees in Madhya Pradesh will now retire at the age of 62 years instead of 60 years, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced here on Friday.

"The general category government employees did not get a chance of promotion due to reservation in promotions. It is right of every employee to get promoted as per seniority. To ensure this, the age of retirement has increased," Chouhan said while addressing the media here.

He also said there have been cases where an employee retires without getting due promotions.