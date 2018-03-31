Sambar deer from Van Vihar shifted to Mukundpur

Five sambar deer and two cheetals have been shifted recently from Bhopal’s Van Vihar national park to the Mukundpur Zoo in Rewa districty. The deer were shifted to their new address only after the Mukundpur authorities ensured separate enclosure for them. Three female sambars, a male and sub-adult sambar and two cheetals were shifted in a special vehicle, which had proper ventilation and cushioning to ensure comfort of the animals. Meanwhile, the Van Vihar became home to a panther rescued from Obedullaganj area of adjoining Raisen district. The rescued panther had created an atmosphere of fear and panic.

DIG booked for sexually harassing woman

A deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of the Registration and Stamp department was booked recently by the Habibganj police for alleged sexual harassment of a woman colleague. Identified as Rajiv Jain, the DIG is posted at Stamp and Registration Office in Bhopal’s Arera Hills area. The victim works as senior deputy registrar in the same office.

In the complaint, the woman has alleged that Jain used to summon her in his cabin and pass lewd comments, stalked and forced her to stay till late evenings at the office and took her to desolate places on the pretext on conducting inspections. The DIG has merely been booked and not detained or arrested as probe is underway.

Bhopal walks for women’s safety

Citizens of Bhopal walked in large numbers for the cause of promoting zero tolerance against rising incidents of crime against women in the city as well as other parts of Madhya Pradesh. Organised by the Bhopal district police on Friday morning, the ‘Walk a Cause’ event saw citizens led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan walk up to seven km, all for the cause of women’s safety. The event was organized in the wake of some shocking incidents of crime against women, including the gang-rape of a girl preparing for competitive exams and the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Bhopal.

Spice trader plunges to death

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old spice trader died after falling from the second floor terrace of his house while he was playing with his 10-year-old daughter. The incident happened at Berasia Road in Hanumanganj area on March 26 evening. Khanchandra Chawla was playing with daughter after having dinner, when he lost control and fell from the building. The trader’s wife told the Hanumanganj police that Chawla daily played with daughter Mehak on the terrace.

Retired faculty to be engaged

Ahead of the beginning of DM and MCH courses, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences -Bhopal has decided to engage retired faculty as consultants. The branches in which they will be engaged includes nuclear medicine, haematology, endocrinology, metabolism and other spheres. Retired faculty aged up to 70 years and having previous experience in institutes of national importance and government medical colleges will be considered for the posts.