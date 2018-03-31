Image used for representational purpose only.

SRINAGAR: A policeman was shot at and injured by militants in south Kashmir's Anantnag district today, police said.

"A cop on traffic duty at Khanabal area of Anantnag was fired upon by unidentified militants, leaving him injured," a police official said.

He said the injured cop has been rushed to a hospital.

Further details are awaited, the official said, adding a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.