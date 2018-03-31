NEW DELHI: An online survey has revealed that a majority of people in the country feel it’s high time standards are set for brand customer service in India. About 43% people surveyed said mobile and computer manufacturers have poorest after-sales service. Around 53% were of the view that companies never replace the consumer products; 93% consumers wanted complaints to be acknowledged within 72 hours.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry, in order to know the pulse of consumers, is running an online community through LocalCircles India Pvt Ltd. In the absence of set customer service standards in the country, LocalCircles conducted a set of polls to ascertain the consumer pulse on the issue. With more than 38,000 votes coming in, the result of the poll show that majority of the consumers are on the same page when it comes to the effectiveness of brand customer service in the country.

When asked how long it took the brands to resolve their complaints, 18% said it took up to three days. Around 20% said it took four to seven days; 24% said it took 8-30 days and 38% said it took more than 30 days or is still unresolved.

When asked which industry has the poorest after-sales services in the country, 38% of those surveyed opined electronic goods companies such as makers of fridge, TV and washing machines were the worst. Around 43% said mobile handset and computer manufacturing companies had poor after-sale services, while 11% named automobile companies.