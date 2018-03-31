NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered four separate FIRs to probe alleged fake encounters/custodial deaths by the Assam Rifles, CRPF and Manipur police.

The first FIR relates to unidentified personnel of 19 Assam Rifles to probe the alleged arrest, torture and murder of Manipur college student Khundrakpam Tejkumar Singh in 2004. The agency filed the FIR on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and murder with common intention under the Indian Penal Code following a Supreme Court order on March 12.

The CBI FIR said the 22-year-old was arrested by 19 Assam Rifles personnel on March 9, 2004, from the sports ground at Uripok Leikhurembi compound in Imphal during a sports festival.

Despite the fact that Khundrakpam Tejkumar Singh had no criminal antecedents or links to any unlawful organisation, he was whisked away, kept in custody, tortured and later killed by the personnel in a "staged encounter", according to the FIR.

The second FIR named five Manipur Police personnel and some unidentified personnel of the State police accused of taking a Manipur resident R.K. Laksana in its custody on February 15, 1999, and later killing him in a "fake encounter".

The police personnel accused in the case include Sub-Inspector Pebam John Singh and Constables Longjam Rokhon Singh, Thangmang Kipgen, K. Bijoy Tarao and Fajur Rahman.

The third case relates to an FIR against unidentified personnel of 20 Assam Rifles on charges of killing Ramaso Shingnaisui on July 17, 1997, in its custody.

The fourth FIR has booked some unidentified personnel of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF)121 and 134 Battalion for killing Asem Romajit and Yumnam Robita Devi in a CRPF "encounter on April 9, 2002".