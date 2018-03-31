CHANDIGARH: Punjab Government today announced to set-up cultural commission known as `Punjab Sabhyacharak Commission’ to check vulgarity in Punjabi songs.

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu announced the setting up a Punjab Sabhyacharak Commission which will be headed by the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Vice Chairman will be Sidhu.

The prime duty of this commission will be to check vulgarity in Punjabi songs besides other activities.

It will have the power to recommend registration of a police case in case it finds vulgar content in a song against the defaulters on the issue of vulgarity and anti-social culture.

According to ANI, the committee is also tasked to identify instances of glorification of drug abuse, violence and depiction of any obscene elements in the songs broadcasted in the state.

Sidhu said that renowned Punjabi writer and Punjab Arts Council Chairman Surjit Patar will finalise the members of this commission which will be nominated in the due course and it will start functioning after two weeks. Meanwhile Pattar said that the commission is an apolitical decision and was formed to save the history and culture of Punjab. It will be working with the coordination of the proposed Cultural Parliament of Punjab.

For some time there has been public outcry against objectionable lyrics of Punjabi songs. In November 2012, the state transport department had banned drivers from playing vulgar and provocative songs in the state-run transport buses as a preventive measure against fatal accidents.

Last year a lawyer in Punjab and Haryana High Court HC Arora has sought stern action from Sidhu against vulgarity in Punjabi songs. He had written a letter in this regard to the minister.

Earlier Pandit Rao Dharennavar, working as an assistant professor in sociology at Government College, Sector 46 had expressed concern over the glorification of drugs, vulgarity and criminal activities in Punjabi songs.

He had demanded that legal action against singers and lyricists of such songs.