NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed Maharashtra legislator Yashomati Thakur as an AICC Secretary to work with General Secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal.

"She is being attached to AICC General Secretary I/c Karnataka K.C. Venugopal," said a statement released by party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

Assembly election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 15.

Gandhi has also appointed Chandan Yadav as AICC Secretary for Chhattisgarh in place of Kamleshwar Patel.

"The party appreciates the contribution of Kamleshwar Patel who will be stepping down from the responsibility of AICC Secretary for Chhattisgarh," said a statement.

