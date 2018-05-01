Home Nation

22 models of electric cars to be made available soon: Supreme Court told

The Supreme Court was today told that 22 models of electric cars of various vehicle manufacturers would be available in India soon.

A worker walks among electric cars in a factory, image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

The top court, which was hearing a pollution-related matter, was apprised about it after a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked vehicle manufacturers, "what are you doing about electric cars?" "They say that in auto shows, all kinds of electric cars are there," the bench asked, following which one of the lawyers said that "cost is an issue".

However, another lawyer said that companies like Tatas and Mahindras were pushing hard for this and, in Delhi, several electric vehicles were being already used in government departments.

"Electric vehicles are coming in a big way in India. 22 models of various manufacturers will be in the market very soon," the lawyer said.

"Tell your clients (manufacturers) to switch (on electric)," the bench observed and said it would deal with this issue on July 13.

The apex court had earlier questioned the subsidy on diesel and imposition of 150 per cent import duty on electric vehicles in India.

The court was hearing the application filed in a 1985 PIL by environmentalist M C Mehta who had raised the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-national capital region.

