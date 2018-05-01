Home Nation

81 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan 

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 81 IAS officers including 15 district collectors.

Published: 01st May 2018 10:13 AM

By PTI

JAIPUR: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 81 IAS officers including 15 district collectors.

The list was issued last night after the government appointed DB Gupta as the new chief secretary of the state following the retirement of NC Goel, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel, Rajasthan Govt. A 1983-batch officer, Gupta was additional chief secretary Finance.

In the reshuffle, MD Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation Raj Hans Upadhyay was transferred to Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation as MD while Additional Chief Secretary-Urban Development and Housing Mukesh Kumar Sharma was shifted to Finance, Excise and Taxation as ACS.

ACS rank officials Khemraj Chaudhary, Jagdish Chandra Mohanty, Ravi Shankar Srivastava, Sudarshan Sethi, Subodh Agrawal, PK Goyal, Divisional Commission of Jaipur, Udaipur and Ajmer and district collectors of Churu, Sawaimadhopur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Rajsamand, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Tonk, Kota, Dholpur, Bhilwara, Alwar, Hanumangarh, Sirohi and Bundi were also transferred.

