Bihar minor who suffered molestation, stripping bid in viral video traced by cops; records statement

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: The minor girl who suffered a horrific molestation and forcible disrobing bid by about seven young men in a videotaped incident in Bihar’s Jehanabad was traced by police on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old girl’s statement was recorded and a medical test was conducted on her. The girl was in shock after going through the nightmarish incident on an open road on April 25, and it took a team of women police officials quite an effort to get her to record her statement. Police are working on arresting the rest of the accused.

“The victim’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. She narrated the incident that happened with her. She is aged 16. A medical examination was also conducted on her,” said Jehanabad SP Manish Kumar to The New Indian Express.

The girl was identified on the basis of the registration number of the motorcycle that was found on the spot near Bharthua village where about seven youths molested her and tried to tear her clothes on a road in broad daylight while simultaneously filming the incident.

The video clip went viral and sparked outrage across the country. Four accused, including a minor, were arrested on Monday.

“The identities of the rest of the accused have been confirmed and efforts are on to arrest them,” said the SP. A special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case has been conducting raids to nab the remaining four accused, he added.

Sources said the girl, who studies in class XI, had gone to a photo studio in Jehanabad with a girl friend of hers.

“There she met a male friend of her girl friend, who offered to drop her home. She agreed and went on his bike. But the youth took her to a secluded spot along a road and tried to molest her. A few local youths saw this and reached there. They molested her together and tried to tear up her clothes while filming her ordeal on a mobile phone camera,” said a police official familiar with the victim’s statement.