Home Nation

Bihar minor who suffered molestation, stripping bid in viral video traced by cops; records statement

The girl was in shock after going through the nightmarish incident on an open road on April 25, and it took a team of women police officials quite an effort to get her to record her statement.

Published: 01st May 2018 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Int this file photo, various women's organization of Assam take part in a protest rally against the rape cases in the country in Guwahati on Saturday. | PTI

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: The minor girl who suffered a horrific molestation and forcible disrobing bid by about seven young men in a videotaped incident in Bihar’s Jehanabad was traced by police on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old girl’s statement was recorded and a medical test was conducted on her. The girl was in shock after going through the nightmarish incident on an open road on April 25, and it took a team of women police officials quite an effort to get her to record her statement. Police are working on arresting the rest of the accused.

“The victim’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. She narrated the incident that happened with her. She is aged 16. A medical examination was also conducted on her,” said Jehanabad SP Manish Kumar to The New Indian Express.

The girl was identified on the basis of the registration number of the motorcycle that was found on the spot near Bharthua village where about seven youths molested her and tried to tear her clothes on a road in broad daylight while simultaneously filming the incident.

The video clip went viral and sparked outrage across the country. Four accused, including a minor, were arrested on Monday.

“The identities of the rest of the accused have been confirmed and efforts are on to arrest them,” said the SP. A special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case has been conducting raids to nab the remaining four accused, he added.

Sources said the girl, who studies in class XI, had gone to a photo studio in Jehanabad with a girl friend of hers.

“There she met a male friend of her girl friend, who offered to drop her home. She agreed and went on his bike. But the youth took her to a secluded spot along a road and tried to molest her. A few local youths saw this and reached there. They molested her together and tried to tear up her clothes while filming her ordeal on a mobile phone camera,” said a police official familiar with the victim’s statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Jehanabad Minor Molestation
More from this section

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to cardiac ward of Ranchi hospital; five doctors watch his health condition

Indian Army help 16 Manipuri students to clear IIT/JEE exam

Would like truth behind allegations to come out now: Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse after getting clean chit in alleged land scam

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today