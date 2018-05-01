CBI arrests five customs officers for demanding bribe

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation, on Tuesday arrested six people including four Deputy Commissioners and a Superintendent of Customs at Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai for demanding Rs 50 lakh in bribe.

Deputy Commissioner, Customs, Rummaging and intelligence (R&I), Nhava Sheva Mukesh Meena, Deputy Commissioner (M&P) Rajeev Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner (SIB) Sudarshan Meena, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Yadav, Suprintendent Manish Singh and a private person named Nilesh Singh were arrested on Tuesday, the CBI officers have said.

These Customs officers along with private persons had illegally detained a consignment of the complainant and had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to release the consignment and not to obstruct other consignments of the same complainant which are in the pipeline.

On receipt of the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught two deputy commissioners and one private person red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of bribe. Role of two more deputy commissioners and a superintendent was also found during the investigation, the CBI officers have said.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused, they added.