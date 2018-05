By ANI

DANTEWADA: Naxals set ablaze as many as five vehicles engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday.

The ultras also beat up the workers present at the site.

On April 28, Naxals in Balrampur town of the state torched six vehicles being used in the construction work.

One sub-engineer and two construction workers were also abducted.