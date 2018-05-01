Home Nation

Congress President Rahul Gandhi targets Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over business dealings

Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on Piyush Goyal over his sale of shares in a privately-held company at nearly 1,000 times the face value.

Published: 01st May 2018 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over his sale of shares in a privately-held company at nearly 1,000 times the face value.

"Piyush Goyal's, 48 CR. #FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table," Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

The Congress President also targeted the media for being biased over reporting on Goyal.

"Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak #GoyalMustResign," he added.

Last week, the Congress said Goyal and his wife sold the entire stocks of Flashnet Info Solutions (India) to Piramal Estates for an "astronomical price" of Rs 9,586 per share totalling Rs 48 crore, or 1,000 times the book value.

