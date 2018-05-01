Home Nation

Indian Army help 16 Manipuri students to clear IIT/JEE exam

Sixteen students of "Manipur 30" have cleared the IIT/JEE exam (prelim), the results of which were declared on Monday.

“Manipur 30” is a project undertaken by the Senapati Brigade of Red Shield Division in collaboration with Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership. | Express Photo Services

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Sixteen students of “Manipur 30” have cleared the IIT/JEE exam (prelim), the results of which were declared on Monday.

“Manipur 30” is a project undertaken by the Senapati Brigade of Red Shield Division in collaboration with Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) wherein meritorious students from poor families are imparted free coaching and guidance for appearing in the exam. The 16 students, who excelled in the exam, belonged to the first batch.

It had altogether 18 students who were sent to Guwahati in August last year and given exclusive coaching and guidance with free boarding and lodging facility.

“The successful students are now further being coached for the Advance IIT/JEE exam which is scheduled to be held on May 20. The initiative taken by the Army will go a long way in nation-building and contribute immensely in moulding the youth of the state towards a better future. It will also dissuade the youth from doing any anti-national activities and result in overall development of the state,” a statement issued by defence spokesman Lt Col P Khongsai said.

