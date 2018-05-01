Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti distressed, Omar Abdullah wants separatists to condemn Baramulla killings

A Pakistani and two local militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were responsible for these killings, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Expressing anguish over the killing of three youth by militants in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was 'distressed' while main opposition National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah wanted separatists to condemn the incident.

Three youths below the age of 23 years were killed by gunmen at Iqbal Market, old town Baramulla.

A Pakistani and two local militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were responsible for these killings, police said.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Ms Mufti said, ''Distressed to hear of 3 civilians being killed by militants in Baramulla.

My deepest condolences to the deceased's families.

'' Mr Abdullah in a tweet said, ''3 civilians have been murdered by terrorists in Baramulla just now.

I'd like to see the separatist leaders issue the sort of condemnation they usually reserve for when civilians are killed by security forces.

'' Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid posted on Twitter, ''Three innocent young boys brutally gunned down by terrorists in old Baramulla town.

This shows how life of a common man is threatened by terrorism in the valley.

