Minorities have set new record in UPSC with selection of 131 candidates: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Minorities in the country have set a new record with the selection of 131 youths from minority communities in the Union Public Service Commission exams, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday. Naqvi attributed the milestone to the Centre’s policy of equitable development of all.

“The government’s policy of development with dignity has ensured that this year for the first time after the independence, record 131 minority communities youths including 51 Muslims have been selected in civil services,” Naqvi said.Last year, 126 youths from to minority communities including 52 Muslims had been selected in civil services. A total of 1,099 people qualified in the civil services, with Muslims constituting 4.5 percent of the total selected.

This year, the percentage of Muslims has increased to 5.15 per cent as a total of 990 candidates cleared civil services this year. Under the ‘Nai Udaan’ and ‘Naya Savera’ schemes, the ministry has been conducting free coaching for meritorious youths belonging to notified minority communities preparing for UPSC examinations, among other sought-after courses.