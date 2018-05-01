Home Nation

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hopes Rahul Gandhi will take up PM's challenge of speaking extempore for 15 minutes

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi had challenged Rahul Gandhi to speak in any language about the achievements of his party's government in the state.

Published: 01st May 2018 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today hoped that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will take up the challenge of speaking extempore for 15 minutes about the Karnataka government so that he could ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why Kathua rape and murder case was a 'minor issue'.

"I hope @RahulGandhi takes up the Hon PM's challenge & speaks w/out using notes for 15 min about the Karnataka Govt & then perhaps we can ask the Hon PM to speak for 2 min about why the rape & murder of an 8-year-old girl is 'a minor issue'(sic)," Abdullah tweeted.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi had challenged Rahul Gandhi to speak in any language about the achievements of his party's government in the state without referring to a piece of paper.

"I dare the Congress president to speak in Hindi, English or the mother tongue of his mother to deliver a speech in Karnataka for 15 minutes, without reading out from a piece of paper, on the achievements of (his) party government. People of Karnataka will draw their own conclusion," Modi had said at an election rally Santemaranahalli in Chamaraja district.

Abdullah in his tweet sought to link the Prime Minister's dare with controversial comments made by BJP leader and newly sworn in Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta who had termed the Kathua rape and murder case as a "minor issue which should not be given importance by the media".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Uttar Pradesh: A Muslim villager’s way to Hindus' heart through daughter's marriage

Centre promises law on DNA profiling; Supreme Court disposes of PIL

Vacancies in state human rights commissions: Supreme Court notice to Centre

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today