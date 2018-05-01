NCPCR feels NCERT guidelines for play schools should also have specifics of a uniform curriculum

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights is not happy with the “gaps” in the first-ever guidelines released by the NCERT recently for play schools across the country and has decided to take up the issue with the academic agency.

NCERT, under the Union HRD ministry, in its draft “Regulations for Quality Early Years Regulation” meant for children between 3-6 years, has for the first time defined terms of admission, age, teachers’ training and infrastructure to be followed by play schools.

The child rights body, which had also issued its recommendations for private play schools last year, however feels that the crucial issue of a “uniform” curriculum for all these schools has not been addressed in the NCERT guidelines.

“The drafting team in the NCERT has definitely gone through our suggestions from last year but this (a standard syllabus for all play schools) was an important aspect that has been left out,” said Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR member (education).

In its recommendations, the NCPCR had stressed that the children be taught in their mother tongue or vernacular language and focus should be child’s over all development and learning through activities, discovery and exploration in a child friendly and child-centered manner.

The NCERT guidelines though mention terms such as play as the basis for learning, art as the basis for education, blend of the textual and the cultural concepts, mix of formal and informal interaction and experience of both familiarity and challenge in everyday routines, they don’t specify what exactly should children be engaged with.

The minimum age for a child to get admission to nursery class in a school has been decided to be 3 years as per the suggested norms. It has also been instructed in the NCERT guidelines for teachers and schools that there should be no interaction or evaluation of the children or parents involved in the selection procedure.

“There are instances where children in play schools are being burdened to learn alphabets and numbers at the outset. A detailed curriculum by the NCERT will help address those concerns so we will write to the agency after reviewing the guidelines,” Kanoongo added.

He added that a regulatory mechanism for play schools should also be in place. The Guidelines have also laid down that teachers, apart from being at least class XII passouts, should also hold a diploma in pre- school education but the fact remains that there are not enough institutes to train such teachers and its mainly caregivers who take care of pre-schoolers, Kanoongo also said.

NCERT director H K Senapaty could not be reached for comments despite attempts to reach him.