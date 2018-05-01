Home Nation

Policy draft suggests full social security, Rs 9000 base wage for domestic helps

The law will enable the central government to set benchmark minimum wages for different regions across the country.

Published: 01st May 2018 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

worker, labourer, may day

The codification of labour laws will remove the multiplicity of definitions and authorities, leading to ease of compliance without compromising wage security and social security to workers. | EPS | Ashok Kumar

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic workers across the country could perhaps expect acche din in the near future as the labour ministry is pushing for a national policy for setting fair employment terms, minimum wages, protection and social security for them.

According to the draft, a Central board would be set up where domestic helps can get themselves enrolled and get paid depending on the job they do.The policy, if implemented, would benefit a total of five million workers across the country, of which three million are women.

According to ministry officials, the policy’s USP would be ensuring domestic workers get all social security benefits. “To do so, domestic workers would be designated as workers, which would help them register under the state labour department,” the official added.

The ministry also plans to clearly differentiate and define part-time, full time and live-in workers. The benefits that the workers would be entitled to, include maternity leave, pensions, health insurance, etc.
“Also, we are planning to fix the minimum wage at `9,000 per month and also clearly define periods of work and rest. In simple terms, domestic help will also have a normal working week like most other employees across the country,” the official said.

Fair terms on minimum wages
■    Draft suggests clear definition of part-time, full-time and live-in workers
■    Setting up institutions like a Central board to ensure social security and payment of wages to registered workers
■    Recognising them as regular workers to enable registeration under state labour departments
■    Allowing them to form formal unions or associations
■    Skill development programmes for registered workers
■    Fair terms with regard to minimum wages (`9,000 per month), protection from abuse, access to maternity benefits, pension, health insurance, etc
■    Model contract defining periods of work and rest
■    Recruitment and placement through governments via agencies
■    Implementation committees at Central, state and district levels

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Payment of Wages Act Employees' Provident Fund Organisation minimum wage Labour Day May Day Wage Code Bill Santosh Gangwar
More from this section
Court Hammer

10 of 12 special courts for trial of cases against MPs, MLAs functional

Stung Chandrababu Naidu, busy KCR to skip Modi meet

Draft policy: Benefits for domestic workers

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today