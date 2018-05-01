Tripura assembly elections: 85 per cent BJP MLAs won big, ADR report reveals

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 85 per cent of the BJP candidates who won in the Tripura Assembly elections had a vote share of more than 50 per cent, an Association of Democratic Reforms report revealed on Monday.While the CPI-M had close to 38 per cent of its candidates winning with a vote share of less than 50 per cent, the BJP’s ally, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), had a quarter of its winning candidates getting a vote share of less than 50 per cent.

The IPFT MLA from Takarjala, Narendra Chandra Debbarma, won with the highest vote share, getting 62 per cent of the votes in his constituency. He was closely followed by BJP MLA from Town Bordowali, Asish Kumar Saha, and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, with vote shares of 61.9 per cent and 61.6 per cent, respectively.

The winning candidate with the lowest vote share was from the CPI-M. Moboshar Ali, the party legislator from Kailashahar, won with a 45.5 per cent vote share. Dhanonjoy Tripura, the IPFT MLA from Raima Valley, and Tapan Chakraborti, the CPI-M legislator from Chandipur, had just slightly higher vote shares of 47.3 per cent and 47.9 per cent, respectively.

The top three candidates in terms of victory margins were the IPFT MLA from Takarjala, Narendra Chandra Debbarma, the BJP MLA from Town Bordowali, Asish Kumar Saha, and Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, with victory margins of 57 per cent, 46 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively.

All the three winners with the lowest victory margins were from the CPI-M. Pravat Chowdhury, the MLA from Manu, and Bijita Nath, the MLA from Bagbassa, both won with a margin of one per cent, and Tapan Chakraborti, the legislator from Chandipur, emerged victorious with a margin of two per cent.

The None-of-the-above (NOTA) option, which was introduced in 2013, also garnered some votes in the Tripura election. The three constituencies which had the most votes polled for NOTA were Radhakishorepur, Takarjala and Ampinagar, with 2.13 per cent, 2.12 per cent and 1.91 per cent of the votes going to NOTA.