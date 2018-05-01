Home Nation

Tripura BJP MLA attacked by miscreants

The vehicle was damaged severely and former Mandal president Kamal Dewan and two others were injured.

Published: 01st May 2018 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

AGARTALA: The BJP legislator of Karbook in Gomuti district of South Tripura was narrowly escaped last night in the attack of Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT) cadres while three other BJP workers including former Mandal president were injured and undergoing treatment.

According to police, the miscreants attacked the vehicle of MLA Burba Mohan Tripura in Korbok market on Monday morning.

The vehicle was damaged severely and former Mandal president Kamal Dewan and two others were injured.

To protect MLA from get hurt his personal guard opened fire on air and took him to safe place.

The errant workers of BJP in counter attack ransacked a local office of IPFT in the market.

However, the administration made extra deployment in the area to cease the tension.

Leaders of both the parties had held several rounds of meeting for dispute resolution but no result yielded yet, police said.

Police has registered a case and started investigation into the attack on MLA.

The BJP and IPFT is the partner of the present government in Tripura, which was assumed office less than two months ago.

The IPFT has two ministers in nine members' cabinet led by chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb but everyday there was chaos among the supporters of the parties, which made BJP embarrassed.

There was no official statement from any party over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tripura Karbook Gomuti IPFT Mandal
More from this section

Manesar land scam: Former Haryana​ CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda granted bail

Congress to give ticket to Vishwajit Kadam for Sangali by-election

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Four years jail term to Gondwana Ispat director in coal scam case 

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Watch: Heavy rains and strong winds damage houses, shops in Tripura
Gallery
Shane Watson and M S Dhoni scored scintillating half-centuries to set up a 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils here tonight, taking the two-time IPL champions closer to a play-off berth. | PTI
IN PICTURES | IPL 2018: Shane Watson, MS Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao