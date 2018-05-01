Tripura BJP MLA attacked by miscreants

By UNI

AGARTALA: The BJP legislator of Karbook in Gomuti district of South Tripura was narrowly escaped last night in the attack of Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT) cadres while three other BJP workers including former Mandal president were injured and undergoing treatment.

According to police, the miscreants attacked the vehicle of MLA Burba Mohan Tripura in Korbok market on Monday morning.

The vehicle was damaged severely and former Mandal president Kamal Dewan and two others were injured.

To protect MLA from get hurt his personal guard opened fire on air and took him to safe place.

The errant workers of BJP in counter attack ransacked a local office of IPFT in the market.

However, the administration made extra deployment in the area to cease the tension.

Leaders of both the parties had held several rounds of meeting for dispute resolution but no result yielded yet, police said.

Police has registered a case and started investigation into the attack on MLA.

The BJP and IPFT is the partner of the present government in Tripura, which was assumed office less than two months ago.

The IPFT has two ministers in nine members' cabinet led by chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb but everyday there was chaos among the supporters of the parties, which made BJP embarrassed.

There was no official statement from any party over the issue.