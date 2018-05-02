10 of 12 special courts for trial of cases against MPs, MLAs functional

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten out of the 12 special courts, constituted to try nearly 1,600 criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs in different states, have started functioning, according to the government.

Maximum cases against lawmakers are in Madhya Pradesh.

In a communication to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha on April 19, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said, “As on date, 10 out of 12 such courts have already been made functional.”

The ministry added that the two courts which are yet to become functional—one each in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu—are likely to start functioning soon.

The department of justice has already released `65.04 lakh in 2017-18 to the states concerned for the special courts.

The Supreme Court had last November directed the government to come up with a scheme to set up 12 special courts to try 1,581 criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs.

The apex court had directed the Centre to allocate grants to the states where such special courts are proposed to be set up. The courts were to commence operation from March 1 for speedy disposal of the cases.

The Supreme Court had favoured creation of special courts to exclusively deal with criminal cases involving politicians and their speedy disposal, saying such a move would be in the “interest of the nation”.