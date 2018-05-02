CBI submits status report in Unnao rape case, seeks transfer of case to Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted the status report of investigations into Unnao rape case before the Allahabad High Court and sought transfer of the case from Unnao to Lucknow.

Taking note of the CBI, the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar, issued notices to all the accused, including BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The CBI officials, however, assured the court that they would take steps to transfer all the accused from Unnao to Lucknow jail and carry out further investigations.

In compliance with the High Court’s earlier directives, the probe agency informed the bench that it was moving an application for cancellation of bail granted to the accused in the case.

However, expressing its displeasure over the tardy pace of probe, the High Court asked the probe agency why it was awaiting court’s orders to proceed in the case. “The court cannot direct CBI on each stage how to go about investigations”, it added.

The bench, however, set May 21, 2018 as the next date for hearing in the case.