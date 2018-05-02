Home Nation

Court issues NBW against ousted AAP MLA Devinder Shehrawat

Published: 02nd May 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today issued a non-bailable warrant against ousted AAP MLA Devinder Shehrawat in a case of allegedly flouting election regulations during the campaign for the 2013 assembly elections.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued the warrant noting that the Bijwasan MLA was absent even though the court was scheduled to pronounce the verdict in the case.

"Passing of judgement is deferred since the accused has not appeared despite repeated calls. Issue non-bailable warrant for May 7, 2018," the court said.

The police had filed an FIR on October 7, 2013, alleging that it had recovered several pamphlets bearing Sherawat's name and photographs seeking a vote, but no name of the publisher was mentioned in them.

The case was registered under section 127A of Representation of the People Act, which says that no person shall print or publish any election pamphlet or poster which does not bear on its face the names and addresses of the printer and the publisher.

In September 2016, the Aam Aadmi Party had suspended Sehrawat from its primary membership for alleged anti-party activities.

