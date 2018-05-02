Home Nation

Gadchiroli collector orders probe into killing of 40 Naxals

Gadchiroli district collector Shekhar Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the two encounters last month in which 40 Naxals were killed.

Published: 02nd May 2018 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel display weapons recovered from the Maoists killed in the Gadchiroli encounter in Maharashtra on April 22. | PTI

By PTI

GADCHIROLI, MAHARASHTRA: Gadchiroli district collector Shekhar Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the two encounters last month in which 40 Naxals were killed.

The encounters took place on April 22 and 23, in which 34 and 6 Naxals respectively were killed, an official said.

The inquiry has been ordered as per the provision under section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Singh told PTI.

"The sub divisional magistrates of Etapalli and Aheri teshils, in which the encounters took place, will conduct the probe, which is a routine process after any encounter, and submit their reports to the administration," another official said.

The probe comes in the backdrop of allegations that security forces killed "innocent villagers" by poisoning their meals.

Civil rights activists had questioned the authenticity of the encounters as not a single jawan was injured in both the encounters.

The CPI (ML) Liberation sought a judicial inquiry while a noted Telugu poet and civil rights activist Varavara Rao demanded a judicial inquiry with either a sitting or a retired Supreme Court judge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gadchiroli encounter Naxals
More from this section
rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

JALMA scientist held in Agra for rape bid on minors

Rejecting Justice Joseph's elevation not linked with his Uttarakhand ruling: Ravi Shankar Prasad

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Cabinet approves plan to bring 11 agricultural schemes under one umbrella to double farmers' income

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity