Home Nation

Gorkhaland issue: GNLF accused GTA of corruption, demands DGHC back

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s rebel leader Binay Tamang was made the chairman of the Board of Administrators to run the GTA after the 104-day-long strike for Gorkhaland statehood last year.

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s rebel leader Binay Tamang | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In one of the first dissent against the present Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) headed by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Binay Tamang, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) spokesperson Niraj Zimba said that a party delegation will meet state government officials and ministers after May 17 and hand over proof of ‘victimisation and nepotism’ in GTA demanding that an independent bureaucrat administer the semi-autonomous council of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal until a political solution of Gorkhaland statehood demand is met.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s rebel leader Binay Tamang was made the chairman of the Board of Administrators to run the GTA after the 104-day-long strike for Gorkhaland statehood last year. However, the semi-autonomous council’s election is due since July 2017.

“The present GTA has Binay Tamang as the administrator and he belongs to a political party which does not have any mandate. This is unfair for other political parties as they were the ones who also worked for peace restoration with the actual peace process started by the GNLF,” Zimba said. “It is their party (GJM) which was the principal architect of the recent disturbances here. We have evidence of how the GTA is being run and we will put it forward to the state government,” he added.

A GNLF central committee meeting on Monday decided that they will strive for implementation of sixth schedule and also demand removal of GTA and restoration of Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC), the predecessor of GTA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Gorkhaland
More from this section
rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

JALMA scientist held in Agra for rape bid on minors

Rejecting Justice Joseph's elevation not linked with his Uttarakhand ruling: Ravi Shankar Prasad

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Cabinet approves plan to bring 11 agricultural schemes under one umbrella to double farmers' income

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity