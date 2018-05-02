Himachal Class 10 result 2018 to be declared tomorrow

Dharamsala: The Himachal Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will tentatively announce the Himachal Matric (Class 10) Results tomorrow i.e. May 3, 2018. This year, more than 1 lakh students had appeared for the Matric Examinations across the state.

Board officials have confirmed that they are in the final stages of the declaration of the results and shall be announced on the following websites shortly:

www.newsindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha



Steps to check your result:

Step 1: Visit: www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter your roll number in the allocated field

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Check your HP Class 10 results

Step 5: Take a printout of your result for future reference