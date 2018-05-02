Himachal Class 10 result 2018 to be declared tomorrow

Dharamsala: The Himachal Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will tentatively announce the Himachal Matric (Class 10) Results tomorrow i.e. May 3, 2018. This year, more than 1 lakh students had appeared for the Matric Examinations across the state.
Board officials have confirmed that they are in the final stages of the declaration of the results and shall be announced on the following websites shortly:
www.results.shiksha
Steps to check your result:
Step 1: Visit: www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Enter your roll number in the allocated field
Step 3: Click on the submit button
Step 4: Check your HP Class 10 results
Step 5: Take a printout of your result for future reference