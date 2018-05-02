Home Nation

Miscreants hurl petrol bomb at Shopian MLA's house

Miscreants today hurled a petrol bomb at the ancestral home of PDP MLA Mohd Yusuf Bhat in Shopian, police said.

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

In this file image, security personnel guard in a street during curfew-like restrictions imposed by the authorities to maintain law and order in Shopian in Srinagar. | PTI File

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Miscreants today hurled a petrol bomb at the ancestral home of PDP MLA Mohd Yusuf Bhat in Shopian, police said.

The PDP MLA was not present at his home when the incident took place, they said.

The police guard present at the spot immediately informed the fire brigade and the fire was doused, police said.

A window of his attic was damaged in the incident, they said.

READ | Student injured in stone pelting on school bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

"Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at my house in Shopian today," Bhat said.

He said he was not present at his residence at the time of the attack and was not aware of any damage in the incident.

"Police has reached the spot and are assessing the damage," he said.

Bhat's residence has been targeted by militants in the past, who carried out a grenade attack in October 2016, while a security guard picket inside his house was set afire by mob in August 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Shopian petrol bomb
More from this section

Crucial Supreme Court collegium underway to reconsider name of Justice K M Joseph

Congress to back locals opposing Nanar refinery: Ashok Chavan

Runaway Madhya Pradesh man likely to return from Pakistan via Wagah border

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Karnataka election campaign rally at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday. | PTI
Due to Karnataka govt’s apathy, farmers have not received benefit of 'Fasal Bima Yojna': PM Modi
Gallery
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title