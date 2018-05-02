Normal life affected as high-velocity dust-storm hits Punjab, Haryana 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Normal life was hit as many places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, were today hit by a high-velocity dust storm.

The storm, with wind speed exceeding 45 kmph, also hit Chandigarh during the afternoon, forcing vehicles to move with their head-lights on as visibility level reduced considerably.

Many parts of Punjab including Mohali, Zirakpur, Patiala, Ludhiana and Muktsar were hit by the dust-storm.

Among other places in Haryana which were hit by dust-storm included Panchkula, Karnal, Mahendergarh and Ambala.

Light to moderate rains also lashed many places after the dust-storm.

There were reports of trees being uprooted on several roads in the region while power supply was also hit for a brief period due to the storm.

According to the Meteorological Department here, the maximum temperatures dropped at many places in the region after dust-storm and rain.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal limits.

Ambala 35.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar 38.1 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 34.1 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 34.7 degrees Celsius and Patiala 34.6 degrees Celsius also recorded below normal maximum temperatures.