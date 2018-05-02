Home Nation

Runaway Madhya Pradesh man likely to return from Pakistan via Wagah border

Jitendra Arjunwar, 22, from Barghat town in Seoni district, is likely to be handed over to Indian authorities by their Pakistani counterparts at the Wagah border, a police official said.

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:21 PM

Wagah border. PTI Photo

By PTI

SEONI, MADHYA PRADESH: A runaway man from Madhya Pradesh, who landed in a jail in Pakistan five years ago after he inadvertently strayed across the border, is expected to return to India today, a senior police official said.

Arjunwar had run away from his home five years back and crossed the country's border.

He was arrested by the police in Pakistan on August 12, 2013 and lodged in Hyderabad Central Jail in the neighbouring country's Sindh province.

Seoni's Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarun Nayak said the Border Security Force (BSF) officials informed him that Arjunwar is likely to reach India through the Wagah border today.

He is expected to be handed over to the Indian authorities later today, Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel said.

An assistant sub-inspector of the Seoni police was sent to the Wagah border along with Arjunwar's younger brother to receive him, the police said, adding that the man would initially be taken to Amritsar in Punjab.

Last month, Nayak said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had confirmed to the Pakistan authorities that Arjunwar is an Indian citizen.

The Seoni police had then sent documents related to his citizenship as demanded by the MEA and the Ministry of Home Affairs, the SP said.

Once the citizenship is confirmed, Arjunwar would be released from the jail in Pakistan, he had said.

Arjunwar's brother, who works as a mechanic in Barghat town, had earlier said that his sibling was unable to walk properly and had to use crutches.

The brother had said that he and other family members were called to the Barghat police station for the verification (panchanama) of documents.

Arjunwar's voter ID and ration card were submitted as proof of his Indian citizenship, he had said.

