Unnao rape case: Victim's mother files plea in Allahabad High Court

By ANI

ALLAHABAD: Mother of victim in the Unnao rape case has filed a plea in Allahabad High Court asking for an investigation against Pinto Singh and other accused in the case.

Pinto Singh registered a fake FIR under Arms Act against the victim's father, who is dead now.

She has also prayed to HC to send notice to the people who transferred the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) from Unnao to Lucknow.

The HC has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to record the statement of the victim and her relatives in this regard.

The CBI, which is probing the case, has already registered three cases against prime accused Kuldeep Sengar in regard to the rape of the minor girl last year.

He has been in police custody since April 14.