Woman naxal surrenders in Gadchiroli district

By PTI

NAGPUR: A dreaded woman naxal carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head surrendered in Gadchiroli district today, police said.

The naxal, identified as Jyoti alias Raveena Joga Pudyami (26), a resident of Shirakunta of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, turned herself in before Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, a statement issued by the police said.

The surrendered rebel will be given facilities per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Maharashtra government, it added.

Pudyami, who had joined the naxal activities in Bhopalpattanam Dalam in 2009, was also a deputy commander of Mangi Dalam (Telagana).

Nine naxals have surrendered before Gadchiroli police so far this year, a police official said.