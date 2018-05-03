Calcutta High Court asks BJP Bengal chief to produce education qualification documents

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court today directed BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh to produce documents related to his educational qualification in connection with a PIL filed by a former party leader.

Petitioner Ashok Sarkar had moved the PIL in May last year alleging that Ghosh's claim in his nomination for that Assembly election to have obtained a diploma from Jhargram Polytechnic College was false, and as such his election from the Kharagpur Sadar seat be nullified.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice J Bhattacharya and Justice A Banerjee directed Ghosh to produce documents relating to his qualification a week after the summer vacation.

Former BJP state committee member Sarkar had moved the PIL seeking cancellation of Ghosh's election, saying that he had passed out from another institute at Jhargram in West Midnapore district and not the one mentioned in his affidavit before the Election Commission.

Ghosh was elected to the West Bengal Assembly in 2016 from Kharagpur Sadar constituency.