Congress-NCP forge alliance to contest council elections in Maharashtra

According to sources, the Congress and NCP too will contest the elections on 50-50 formula for six council seats across the state.

Published: 03rd May 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

MUMBAI: After Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra announced forging of alliance to fight State Council elections for six seats in the state, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too have decided to forge alliance for fighting the council elections.

As per the seat sharing formula, Nashik, Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindudurg and Osmanabad-Latur-Beed seats will be contest by the NCP candidates while Parbhani-Hingoli, Amravthi and Wardha-Chandrapur seats will be contest by the Congress candidates.

NCP has nominated Shivaji Sahane, Aniket Tatkare and Ramesh Karad.

Today is the last date for filing of the nominations and voting will take place on May 21 while results will declared on May 24, the sources added.

