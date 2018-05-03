Home Nation

Government proposes to widen scope to fulfil offset obligations by foreign defence firms

According to the defence procurement procedure, foreign arms manufacturers and vendors are mandated to invest a percentage of the value of any deal above USD 50 million in India.

Published: 03rd May 2018 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers take position near a residential building in Srinagar. | AP File Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has proposed amendment in the existing offset policy to provide additional avenues for foreign defence companies to invest a percentage of the value of a military deal in India.

The ministry has made public the draft amendment in the offset guidelines and sought an opinion of the stakeholders on it.

According to the defence procurement procedure, foreign arms manufacturers and vendors are mandated to invest a percentage of the value of any deal above USD 50 million in India.

The draft amendment says aerospace and internal security-related enterprises will be allowed to fulfil their offset obligations through investment in defence-related infrastructure projects such as setting up of testing labs and skill centres, officials said.

They said only the capital costs of these projects would be reckoned for a discharge of offset obligations.

The foreign firms would also be allowed to meet their offset obligations through sharing of "specified critical technology".

Officials said these projects will be implemented through an agency to be identified by the government.

The implementing agency may be a public sector entity including defence public sector undertakings, Defence Research and Development Organisation or through a Special Purpose Vehicle to be set up with or without industry participation.

The draft amendment also proposed to set up a collegium to recommend projects under various categories.

"The investment may be made by the vendor having discharge obligation, by any of its sister companies or affiliates," officials said.

The government has set a May 15 deadline for stakeholders to send their inputs to the proposed amendment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section
IndiGo

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after false smoke warning

Bhima-Koregaon clash: Union minister Ramdas Athawale demands arrest of right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide

CPI(M) lost connection with people due to Prakash Karat's wrong policies: Somnath Chatterjee

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity