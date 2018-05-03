Home Nation

IMD official warns of another dust storm in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

The warning came even as the two north Indian states were reeling under the impact of a severe overnight dust storm that killed nearly 100 people and left a trail of destruction.

Published: 03rd May 2018

A number of houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees got uprooted as the severe dust storm swept Agra division. (File | PTI)

JAIPUR: Another dust storm may hit parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the next 48 hours due to cyclonic circulation formation in the region, a MeT official said today.

"There is a high probability that winds will intensify in the next 48 hours in Rajasthan, which may lead to another dust storm.

It will affect areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan border, especially Karauli and Dholpur," Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Himanshu Sharma told PTI here.

Satellite images have shown wind pressure developing in parts of Rajasthan, which may lead to high intensity winds and dust storm.

The meteorological department has warned that a dust storm, rainfall or thunderstorm may occur at some areas in Bikaner, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Swai Madhopur, Sikar, Sriganganagar and Jaisalmer districts.

Sharma said the department had issued warnings in the last couple of days about a dust storm in Rajasthan.

In Uttar Pradesh, the high-intensity dust storm left 64 people dead and 47 injured.

In Rajasthan, 33 were killed, taking the combined death toll to 97.

About 100 people were injured in the state, officials said.

In UP, Agra district was the worst hit, accounting for 36 deaths and injuries to 35 others, officials said.

Besides Agra, the other affected UP districts were Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

In Rajasthan, Dholpur district was the worst affected with 17 killed, according to officials.

Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan

