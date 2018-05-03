Jammu and Kashmir stone pelting: Tried my best to save students, says school bus driver

By ANI

SHOPIAN: Driver of the school bus which was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Kanipora said that he tried his best to save the students but unfortunately one got injured.

"I sped up the bus as soon as I realised stones were being pelted at the bus. I tried my best to save the students but one student got injured," the driver told ANI.

Earlier, a student was injured when stone-pelters targeted a school bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Kanipora village of Shopian district.

The minor was rushed to a local hospital following the incident.

Speaking to ANI, the father of the minor had said, "My son has been injured in stone pelting and this is against humanity. This (stone-pelting) could have been anyone's child. They (children) are so innocent and this thing (stone-pelting incident) is very bad. Such incidents should not happen to children."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian, Shailendra Kumar told ANI, "Few miscreants gheraoed the school bus and hurled stones at it. One student was injured. The area has been sanitised. A search for stone pelters is underway and they will be arrested soon."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock and anger over the stone-pelting incident. She said that perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice," she tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

"How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine," he tweeted.