Kasauli firing: Hotelier accused of killing female officer arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

KASAULI: After two days the Himachal Pradesh today evening arrested 54-year old Vijay Singh, owner of Narayani Guest House at Mando Matkanda near Kasauli, who had shot dead 51-year old lady assistant town and country planner Shail Bala Sharma, from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming that Singh has been arrested, Solan, Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawala said,`` we were tracking him and after the combing operation in the nearby forest area and I was convinced that he was not here, so we started working down side and with both human intelligence and technical inputs we nabbed him from a temple in Mathura, he was earlier located near Mathura refinery.’’

"He will be produced withintwenty-fourr hours before the local court,’’ said Chawla.

He said,"Singh had bought new set of clothes and was found sitting in a temple in Mathura. He had also shaved off his moustache to that he could not be identified and also trimmed his hair to conceal his identity. He had also witched off his mobile phone so that he could not be tracked.’’

He is being brought to Solan by a three-member police team led by the Station House Officer of Kasauli. Additional SP Shiv Kumar who was tracking the movements of the accused had directed the team to trace him in Mathura. Also, the Delhi Police was kept in the loop as the Himachal Police was coordinating with them and he was arrested in a joint operation.

Himachal Pradesh Police had formed four teams to nab the accused they had then collected information, including his frequent telephonic conversations with some people he knew in other places.

Many police teams and a dog squad were sent out to comb the nearby forests area for the suspect since Wednesday morning.

Assistant Town and Country Planner Shail Bala Sharma was shot dead on May 1 as she had gone to supervise the demolition of unauthorised construction of the Narayani guest house where she was shot dead.

Singh who is working as an additional private secretary in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) and posted at Shimla was on leave for last three weeks. The state government today placed him under suspension. The guest house which was run by him but was on the name of his mother Naryanni Devi.

The 73-year old Naryanni Devi who was with her relatives, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren in the partially demolished building says, "Our life has been ruined. I am still in shock, how could my son do this, as he loved his children so much on Tuesday he was planning to go to St Mary School where his three children study. Now their future is at stake.’’

"I know what he had done is not right and in first place it should have not happened at all,’’ says the old woman.

While talking Devi gets angry on the town and country planning department and says,`` We have the sanctioned map of this building and have been paying taxes to the government. This building did not come up overnight, as we have been living here for decades. She (Shail Bala Sharma) did not listen to our version. Vijay was upset for few days and had been telling the authorities that he will pull down the illegal portion.‘’

“We constructed this house in 2000 and later converted it into a guest house later. Since then the town and country planning department did not say that anything, now they said it is illegal. No one properly pleaded our case in the Supreme Court,” Devi said.

Singh’s wife was still in shock and was totally quiet and was staring at her children.