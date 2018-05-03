Madhya Pradesh medical exam bloopers: Newly-recruited male, female cops examined in same room by male doctors

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Medical examinations of newly-recruited police constables in Madhya Pradesh are turning out to an unending saga of blunders and embarrassment for the government.

Just days after the government was issued a notice by the National Human Rights Commission for writing caste identities on the chests of newly-recruited constables during medical examination at Dhar district hospital, another shocker has been reported during the same exercise.

This time, newly-recruited male and female police constables were examined in the same room by male doctors at the Bhind district hospital.

While the primary medical examination of the female candidates was done by a woman doctor in the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), they were later sent for height measurements to the room where semi-nude male candidates were being examined.

With just one woman doctor on duty, the hospital administration didn’t think twice before examining the semi-nude male candidates before female recruits, who stood embarrassed while their height was measured in the same room by male hospital staff.

With the videos of the shocking episode going viral, the Bhind district administration has ordered an enquiry. “A probe has revealed that the primary medical examination of the female candidates was done by a woman doctor in the OPD, but the female candidates were later sent for height measurement to the room where male candidates were being examined. We’ve sought a detailed explanation from the district hospital’s civil surgeon. Also, we’ve ordered the suspension of the in-charge of the medical board under whose supervision the medical examination was done,” Bhind District Collector Illayaraja T said on Wednesday.

Civil surgeon Dr A Mishra said caution notices were issued to the concerned staff. “An enquiry has been initiated against the staff responsible for the act. From today, we’ve tasked a woman doctor and female nurse for examining the female candidates,” said Mishra. According to Mishra the hospital has four female doctors, but just one was on OPD duty, as other three are on sick leave.