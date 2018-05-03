Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh medical exam bloopers: Newly-recruited male, female cops examined in same room by male doctors

Medical examinations of newly-recruited police constables in Madhya Pradesh are turning out to an unending saga of blunders and embarrassment for the government.

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Medical examinations of newly-recruited police constables in Madhya Pradesh are turning out to an unending saga of blunders and embarrassment for the government.

Just days after the government was issued a notice by the National Human Rights Commission for writing caste identities on the chests of newly-recruited constables during  medical examination at Dhar district hospital, another shocker has been reported during the same exercise.

This time, newly-recruited male and female police constables were examined in the same room by male doctors at the Bhind district hospital.

While the primary medical examination of the female candidates was done by a woman doctor in the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), they were later sent for height measurements to the room where semi-nude male candidates were being examined.

With just one woman doctor on duty, the hospital administration didn’t think twice before examining the semi-nude male candidates before female recruits, who stood embarrassed while their height was measured in the same room by male hospital staff.

With the videos of the shocking episode going viral, the Bhind district administration has ordered an enquiry. “A probe has revealed that the primary medical examination of the female candidates was done by a woman doctor in the OPD, but the female candidates were later sent for height measurement to the room where male candidates were being examined. We’ve sought a detailed explanation from the district hospital’s civil surgeon. Also, we’ve ordered the suspension of the in-charge of the medical board under whose supervision the medical examination was done,” Bhind District Collector Illayaraja T said on Wednesday.

Civil surgeon Dr A Mishra said caution notices were issued to the concerned staff. “An enquiry has been initiated against the staff responsible for the act. From today, we’ve tasked a woman doctor and female nurse for examining the female candidates,” said Mishra. According to Mishra the hospital has four female doctors, but just one was on OPD duty, as other three are on sick leave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Police examination
More from this section

Padma Awards 2019: Government invites nominations, recommendations

Congress sniffs a scam in saplings planted by Madhya Pradesh government

Acquire land for bullet train, but protect farmers’ rights: Ahmed Patel

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity