Manipur Class XII results declared, girls top in Science, Arts

Students, parents and school authorities waited for the declaration which was expected around 4 pm but it was delayed for about 45 minutes.

Image used for representational purpose.

By UNI

IMPHAL: Th Radheshyam, Minister of Education today declared the results of the Class XII conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur.

The results were also made available in the website manresults.nic.in. Girls topped in Science and Arts category, while a boy topped the Commerce category.

Many students waited outside the Council office to see the results.

In Science Category Selina Keisham of Comet school secured first position getting 482marks while Luckyson Ningthoujam , Tensubam Goldi got second positions, Huidrom Ronal Mangang, Yumnam Devajit Singh got the third positions.

In Commerce category, Sagar Acharya of Don Bosco Maram got first position securing 431 marks, while Thokchom Singhajit Singh got second position, Kenedy Moirangthem got the third position.

In arts category Ningthoujam Radharani Devi of Enlighten knowledge hr.Sec. School, Sangakpham got first position getting 449 marks.

Takhelchangbam Sunaina Devi got second position and Yengkhom Gunchenba got the third position.

