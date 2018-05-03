Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

By ANI

SUKMA: A Maoist, carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head, was killed in an encounter with the security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena told ANI, "An encounter took place last night in the Kanhaiguda-Chintakonta forest when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation."

"One dead body was recovered after the encounter. The Maoist has been identified as Soyam Kamma, who had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him," Abhishek added.

According to media reports, a pistol, some explosives and items of daily use were also recovered from the spot.

Soyam was involved in more than 50 cases and was also the Konta area committee member. Search operations are still on.