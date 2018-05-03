Home Nation

President Kovind and PM Modi express grief over loss of lives in North India duststorm

Published: 03rd May 2018 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Thursday over the loss of lives after a powerful dust storm swept north India.

''Saddened to hear about loss of lives due to thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, UP, Punjab and other parts of north India,'' the President wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Authorities were taking steps to help affected people, he said.

''Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing an early recovery to injured,'' he wrote.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the duststorm and wished the injured speedy recovery.

''Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected,'' Mr Modi tweeted.

Several deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh after a powerful dust storm swept north India on Wednesday evening.

dust storm rainfall in Rajasthan rainfall in Uttar Pradesh

