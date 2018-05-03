Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind says government should promote research, innovation in education

President Ram Nath Kovind said that the government has a responsibility to promote and support research and innovation in centres of education.

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that the government has a responsibility to promote and support research and innovation in centres of education.

He also said, there is a specific responsibility that lies with the researchers as well.

The President said this while presenting the Visitor's Award for Research in the field of Basic and Applied Science, Humanities, Arts and Social Science during the meeting of Vice Chancellors of Central Universities at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He also presented the Visitor's Award for Technology Development.

President Kovind said that emphasis should be given to the merits of research and teaching profession in the society at large. He also said, this profession offers unique benefits that no other career offers, that is freedom to ideate and to test and spread those ideas through research and teaching.

Expressing his deep interest for education, the President said, education holds the key for the development of nation and people and plays an important role in the making of a modern India.

