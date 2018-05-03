Home Nation

Rains, thunderstorm claim over 70 lives, leave over 80 injured in Uttar Pradesh

Around 43 lives were lost alone in Agra district where 51 persons sustained injuries during the squall.

Published: 03rd May 2018 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

People clearing the road that was blocked by tree whick fell in the Wednesday night's massive storm at Kheria Mod near Agra on Thursday. | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Leaving a trail of death and heavy destruction, rains and thunderstorm claimed around 70 lives and injured around 80 persons across Uttar Pradesh, especially Agra division and a few western districts, on late Wednesday night.

Around 43 lives were lost alone in Agra district where 51 persons sustained injuries during the squall. While the toll was expected to rise further, the state met department, on Thursday, predicted the possibility of another spell of a thunderstorm and gusty winds in many parts of the state in next 36 hours. 

The district magistrates of areas where more rain is expected have been put on high alert.

Besides Agra, three persons died each in Bijnore in western UP and Kanpur Dehat in central. Two persons succumbed in each in Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Mirzapur and Hamirpur while one each died in Bareilly, Pilibhit, Chitrakoot, Rae Bareli and Unnao, Mathura, Amroha, Banda, Sitapur, Sambhal, Etawh, Allahabad and Rampur. There was a loss of over 155 livestock reported from the state.

Taking cognizance of the destruction and loss of life, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on Karnataka campaign trail till Friday, directed the district magistrates of the badly hit districts to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and provide the relief to affected people within 24 hours. 

State revenue and relief commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Sharma claimed that the state government had decided to give a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next kin of deceased, Rs 13, 000 and free of cost treatment to those injured. Moreover, those who lost the livestock and crops would be given up to Rs 30,000 as compensation. The relief commissioner said that the DMs and divisional commissioners were asked to ensure distribution of relief within 24 hours across 10 worst-hit districts.

Meanwhile, Agra DM, who was under fire for not taking adequate measures to handle the situation even while there were several alerts and warnings issued in advance, claimed that in his district about 33 per cent of the standing crop was destroyed. He even demanded Rs 3 crore from the state government to make up the losses due to squall which lasted for 90 minutes.

Power supply and train traffic were affected after a number of trees were uprooted across the state and walls collapsed because of the high-velocity winds which were blowing at a speed of 132 km per hour.

The administration was in the process of assessing the quantum of loss caused to the standing crops across the state following the weather unrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Rain Thunderstorm

Comments

More from this section
Handcuffs

Kingpin of rotten meat racket arrested in Kolkata

UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar pushes for liquor ban, ready to join issue with CM Yogi Adityanath

pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

JEE MAIN: Navodaya Vidyalaya students achieve a remarkable feat

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity