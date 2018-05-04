Home Nation

Congress defamed Hindus, Rahul Gandhi should apologise: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for projecting the concept of 'Hindu terror' and dishonouring the country.

Published: 04th May 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Accusing the Congress of defaming 'sanatan dharma' and Hindus, BJP president Amit Shah today said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for projecting the concept of "Hindu terror" and dishonouring the country.

Citing the acquittal by a Hyderabad court (on April 16) of all five people accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case including Swami Aseemanand, Shah said, "The Congress and its president tirelessly talked about Hindu terror in the 2014 elections and defamed Hindu culture and dishonoured India. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Hindu community for this." Shah was addressing party workers from across Madhya Pradesh at the BHEL Dussehra Maidan here.

He said that the Hyderabad court had stated that the case against the activists was made due to political reasons. "He (Rahul Gandhi) will not do that (apologise). So we have to take this issue to the masses that the Congress is fuelling lies to divide the society," he said.

Shah accused the Congress of practising "politics of division" and dividing the people on the basis of caste.

"After becoming the prime minister, Narendra Modi brought a bill for the backward classes of this country, under which the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was to get constitutional status. This bill was passed in the Lok Sabha but in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress, including one member of a royal family from MP, created hindrances," he alleged.

He said that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, who is Rajya Sabha member, raised an objection and demanded that minorities should also be included in this bill.

He urged party workers to expose such moves before the public.

TAGS
Hindu terror Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Mecca Masjid blast case

