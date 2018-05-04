Home Nation

Independent MLA in Madhya Pradesh joins BJP

Independent MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, Dinesh Rai 'Munmun' joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Published: 04th May 2018 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Independent MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, Dinesh Rai 'Munmun' joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

His induction into the party took place in Bhopal in the presence of BJP state president Rakesh Singh.

Rai told ANI that he took the decision to help boost the development work in Seoni.

"I took the decision because I have expectations from Modi ji and Shivraj ji for development of my district. I discussed some of the projects with Shivraj ji and he agreed to all," he said.

"People of Seoni also wanted that I should join a party in doing work for the district. At present, I find BJP to be the best," Rai added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Madhya Pradesh Seoni Dinesh Rai Bhopal

Comments

More from this section

Panic grips Varanasi after double murder

Man arrested in Bihar for raping minor daughter

Storm cripples power supply in parts of Rajasthan

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity