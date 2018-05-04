Independent MLA in Madhya Pradesh joins BJP

By ANI

BHOPAL: Independent MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, Dinesh Rai 'Munmun' joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

His induction into the party took place in Bhopal in the presence of BJP state president Rakesh Singh.

Rai told ANI that he took the decision to help boost the development work in Seoni.

"I took the decision because I have expectations from Modi ji and Shivraj ji for development of my district. I discussed some of the projects with Shivraj ji and he agreed to all," he said.

"People of Seoni also wanted that I should join a party in doing work for the district. At present, I find BJP to be the best," Rai added.