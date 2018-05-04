Home Nation

India Inclusive, a platform to safeguard shared heritage, launched

The India Inclusive plans to organise similar conclaves in many other cities in the coming months.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of conscientious citizens have constituted a platform named 'India Inclusive' to safeguard not only the shared heritage, collective consciousness but also to protect the idea of an inclusive India.

The core team of 'India Inclusive' includes Dr Harshvardhan Hegde (orthopedic surgeon), Raza Haider (media professional), Leena Dabiru (development and legal consultant) and Shabnam Hashmi (independent activist).

According to the members of the group, the idea of inclusive India is under "sever threat" as the divisive forces have contaminated all spaces of thought and expression and and fear looms large.

"The democratic structures through which a common citizen expresses her/his aspirations and fulfills her/his dreams are under intense attack," they said in a statement at the launch of the platform yesterday.

"We hope to expand it to like-minded people but 'India Inclusive' will remain a platform and not evolve as an organisation," the statement said.

India Inclusive is an informal open platform which will network with citizens and civil society groups across the country, who want to preserve the constitutional values and will strive to build resistance against the forces of hatred, it said.

To strengthen this idea, a citizen's conclave will also be organised here from May 25-27 in which intellectuals, students, activists, lawyers, academicians, media personalities are expected to take part.

The India Inclusive also plans to organise similar conclaves in many other cities in the coming months, it said.

