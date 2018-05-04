Indian man uses toy gun to scare Dubai bus drivers

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian man allegedly used his daughter's toy gun to threaten and scare "speeding bus drivers" in Dubai for their reckless driving and putting his and other passengers lives at risk, a court here has heard.

The 35-year-old Dubai resident, a technician, told investigators that he used his daughter's toy gun to threaten the bus drivers to reduce speed as he was "worried about his safety and that of others".

He has been charged at the Court of First Instance with making criminal threats, the Khaleej Times reported yesterday.

He went to three drivers and tapped on the bus windows with the gun in his hand.

A complaint was registered yesterday and the trial will continue on May 20, the report said, quoting public prosecution records.

"I was on duty and sitting in my car when three men came running to me.

They looked scared. They told me about a man carrying a gun and took me to where he was," a police sergeant said.

"I followed the suspect until he got into his car. As I was checking his driving licence and other papers, officers from the CID arrived.

"When asked about the incident, he said he spotted the bus drivers speeding and driving recklessly in a way that put his life and that of the passengers at risk," the sergeant added.

The man told the policeman he went to those drivers in the parking lot and brandished the fake gun to scare them.